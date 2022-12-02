Crime fighter and activist Roegshanda Pascoe has challenged the Department of Human Settlements to step up and play their role in securing her a huisie in a safe area. Roegshanda, known for rekking her bek when it comes to crime issues, was placed into safety after becoming the State’s main witness in the July 2016 murder of Hard Livings gang member Angelo Davids.

Roegshanda, whose safety plan is funded by the Global Initiative, said for years she has been pleading with the department to grant her a new home as she’s unable to safely return to Manenberg. SKOK: Shots fired through Pascoe’s huis But instead of assistance, she added that she was asked to hand in her keys. Roegshanda and her family fled after skote flew through the windows of her home in Pecos Walk days before she testified.

“Why should I hand over the keys to a house that was passed down from generation to generation, when they can’t even put it on paper that I will have a place to go to?” she asked. Roegshanda said she is becoming concerned because while the initiative is still supporting her and her family, there is no guarantee that it will last. “The initiative has been and is still taking good care of me and my family, keeping us safe,” she explained.

“I would just appreciate it if my rental house could be relocated out of Manenberg to either Kensington or Factreton and not in a court, because in Manenberg everyone had their own space. “I also want it to be a property the children can buy as they are entitled to housing subsidy; at the end of the day, I don’t want them to pay for decisions I made.” Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements, said the Public Housing Department did not mention anything about the key having to be returned.