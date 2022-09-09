A group of Cape Flats police have an opportunity to be trained as future Saps managers thanks to top cop colonel Dawood Laing. Grassy Park police station was buzzing this week as the names of the officers, who will now be wysed by senior cops to one day take the reins, were announced.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Laing says that Saps previously had a mentorship programme aimed at recognising cops who showed potential for leadership and training them up. He adds that under the leadership of provincial police commissioner lieutenant-general Thembisile Patekile, this initiative has been revived. “It was decided that one person under each component head would be elected. The nominations were made and we voted as a team for the candidates,” says Laing.

“As a station commander I did not even have to use my veto vote because they were chosen unanimously. “The thing is, that in the next few years most of the old police officers will retire and we don’t want that leadership to be lost, so this is a way of transferring those skills and upskilling junior our members.” Top of the list is detective sergeant Ricardo Goldsmith, who was chosen to stand as the junior station commander under Laing.