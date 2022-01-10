More than 30 Langa residents have been left homeless after a fire allegedly started by a jealous young woman who set her boyfriend’s shack alight.

Community leader Thembisile Mkosi says: “On Sunday night a young woman, I think she is 19 or 20, was seen smelling of petrol around about the same time the fire started.

“It is understood that she burned her boyfriend’s shack out of jealousy, I don’t know if she thought he was sleeping with another woman.

“But the community members managed to save him out of the burning hokkie. All he had on was underwear.”

Thembekile says some home owners are still in the Eastern Cape for the holidays.

“No one could salvage anything from the blaze, it was so bad that it destroyed some houses that the shacks were attached to.

“Many people have gone and found shelter with friends and relatives.”

The community leader tells the Daily Voice they went to search for the woman.

“We went to get answers and to confirm. We were informed that she was at work, we called and were told that she had not been there for a while,” he says.

“She has run away from the area and we are not planning to press charges against her but to show her the damage she caused and the heartache she left the people with.”

Nolusindiso Ntsinga, 39, says she came back home on Monday and found she had nothing.

“I went on holiday with my children and I returned to find that my shack was not there anymore,” she says.

“My children’s stationery, our clothes all burned there, the City has not come to us to see what we need and we are now asking people for a place to stay.”

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received an emergency call at 10.52pm of informal structures alight in Zone 24, Langa, on 2 January.

“Crews from Epping, Ottery, Goodwood, Salt River and Milnerton were dispatched with five firefighting appliances and 19 staff members,” he says.

“Ten informal structures were destroyed and two dwellings were damaged in the blaze leaving a number of persons displaced, this was the initial assessment when firefighters were on scene.

“The fire was extinguished at 12.05am last Monday. No injuries or fatalities were reported.”

