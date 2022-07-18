The competition was smoking-hot at the Western Cape Regional finals of the Nando’s Grillers Challenge on Thursday. Fourteen grillers from Nando’s restaurants around the Cape went head to head at the Nando’s Brackenfell for the prize of a R15 000 bursary, and a spot in the national Master Griller finals in Johannesburg next month.

TASTE TEST: Judges at Brackenfell Nando’s It was going gerook as the contestants cooked up a storm in the kitchen, while competition judge Donovan Copley and his band Hot Water turned up the gees. Completing the judging panel were Dean Hahn and Sbu Makgalemele from Nando’s and Abigail Wilmot from Independent Media, who got to vriet themselves dik on cuts of lemon and herb and hot peri-peri hoender stukkies. Itumeleng Mogotsi, the general manager of Nando’s Western Cape said: “All the winners who win in their regions will go to Johannesburg, where the winner will be crowned Master Griller of Nando’s South Africa.

But before grand final on August 12, the contestants will be trained at a special boot camp, added Mogotsi. VERY PROUD: Itumeleng Mogotsi And the regional winner on the day was Abongile Sibanjo from Nando’s Cape Gate. The 21-year-old said of his shot at the prize: “I will use my money to study IT further and make a success of myself for my family of three.

Abongile, who lives in Bloekombos, adds: “I’m single and live with my brother and sister.” Sandy Magalela, manager of Nando’s Brackenfell, said: “We feel very proud of the winner who stays in our region in the Northern Suburbs. “I want to thank each and every griller who took part and also the judges for their excellent choice in the griller competition.”