Nando’s is known for their spicy sense of humour but did you know that their grillers are on fire too! Last month, the top grillers from the Western Cape met at Nando’s Brackenfell Drive-Thru to show off their skills and go head-to-head for a place in the national Nando’s Grillers’ Challenge to be held on June 22 at the brand’s head office – Central Kitchen in Johannesburg.

The competition was fierce, and standards were high as the participants prepared a variety of Nando’s flame-grilled chicken cuts with different bastings for the judges to sample. To motivate and inspire the competitors, the host for the day was dressed in traditional Malaysian attire. The restaurant was decorated accordingly, and Malaysian kos was served. For a touch of local flavour, the Kaapse Klopse made an appearance.

After a tough day over the flames, Asanda Ngoxoza from Nando’s Capegate Drive-Thru emerged victorious; Ntombiyethu Mbuqwa from Nando’s V&A Waterfront took second place, and Mzuvukile Bhozani from Nando’s Brackenfell came in third. The winners of the regional competition win a three-day experience at the nationals in Jozi, with flights, accommodation and meals included. RIVALS: Contestants from W.Cape Victory at the nationals will earn four competitors Shoprite Vouchers, Puma gear and a chance to represent South Africa at the Nando’s International Grillers Challenge happening in Malaysia in September.

Nando’s said that it’s the first time the global competition will be hosted again since 2019. The last International Grillers’ Challenge was held in Ireland, where Pappa Touffour from Nando’s USA won the title of Master Griller. At this year’s international competition, onse grillers will be given the chance to bring the flame back to South Africa, where Nando’s first opened shop in Rosettenville, Johannesburg in 1987.