The Christmas hamper curse has struck again. An upset woman from Elsies River is furious after she and two colleagues paid R11 100 for festive food hampers but on the day of delivery, they were told that the “woman in charge” had run away with their kroon.

Angeline Koopman, 40, from Avonwood says in February, they came across a TikTok video of Aliscia Rhode who was selling hampers and got in contact. They each paid R370 per month for 10 months in preparation for the big days but says they’ve been left droë bek for Christmas. GOT HUSTLED: Angeline Koopman of Avonwood. Picture supplied Angeline explains: “We spoke to her on WhatsApp and she told us where she stays in Matroosfontein. I went to meet her one Sunday at her house because I told her I can’t just put money into her account and I don’t even know where she lives.

“She told me that she and her skoonma have been doing this over the years. She sent us the list and the things looked lekker, so from the end of February to the end of November, we paid her. Whenever I paid the money into her account and asked if everything is still alright, she would always say yes.” The R3700 hamper had three pages of goods, including 12 bottles of 2 litre cooking oil, five 10kg rice, five 10kg sugar, 7kg steak and 1 leg of lamb, among others. PAKKIE: Hamper contents. Picture supplied On 13 December, Angeline and her pals went to collect their hampers at Aliscia’s house but were told by Aliscia’s mother that she was unaware of any hampers.

Angeline adds: “When we asked Aliscia where the food was, she spoke about an aunty Jane from Mitchells Plain, but she never mentioned this woman before. “She said that she paid the money into aunty Jane’s account and she has no money. “I depended on this hamper because me and my mom would’ve gone half-half on the food. I am so heartbroken and was shocked when she told us.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Aliscia Rhode, she claimed that she was also ingedoen by “Jane”. PAYING IT BACK: Aliscia Rhode. Picture supplied She explains: “I met Jane at a church service at the beginning of the year. I wanted to get into selling hampers and was told that Jane does hampers so she told me that I need to get six people.” “I have since tried calling her and went to the address she gave us, but when I got there, there was not a single person, she was just missing.”

Asked to provide the contact number and address for Jane, Aliscia claimed: “No, I don’t have her address anymore. I deleted everything about her [on my phone].” She has now promised to reimburse her six clients. She adds: “I told them I am liable and will pay them. I am paying them via debit debit order and the other three cash. I also lost money in this process.”