Kuils River Saps is appealing to the public to assist them in finding the five suspects depicted as they are wanted on various serious charges. Siyabonga Mbono is sought for murder, and was set to appear in the Blue Downs Regional Court in May 2014.

When he failed to stiek uit, a warrant of arrest was issued but he had moved from his Kalkfontein address to an unknown plek in the Eastern Cape. CAR THEFT: John Meyer Rudi Solomons is wanted for rape and a robbery that occurred in February 2019 at a railway line in Kuils River. The suspect could not be located as he had allegedly moved from Wesbank to an unknown address in Bloekombos.

John Enrico Meyer’s DNA was linked to a crime where a vehicle was stolen in July 2018. He moved from his address in Blackheath to an unknown spot in Franschhoek. Simphiwe Suku is wanted for rape. Information gathered suggests that he is in East London in the Eastern Cape. ON BAIL: Mark Ferriera Mark Ferriera from Blackheath was arrested for intimidation and malicious damage to property and granted bail on condition that he would appear before the magistrate on April 13, 2022. He has failed to comply.