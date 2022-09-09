LAW enforcement agencies reacted blitzvinnig after they were alerted about a business robbery in the CBD on Thursday morning. According to the City safety boss JP Smith, officials received information about an armed robbery in progress at a camera retail winkel.

“All services between Saps, traffic services, Metro police, and law enforcement responded to the location and were able to arrest one of the groups,” Smith says. Five skelms gevang during dramatic arrest on the N2 “Information was gained from another group that had already fled the scene and resources deployed.” The second getaway vehicle was getrap along the N2 where law enforcement agencies closed in on the skelms, reports IOL.

“A second getaway vehicle was intercepted on the N2 shortly thereafter. Five suspects have been arrested, several firearms have been retrieved, along with stolen property,” Smith adds. d: It also resulted in chaos on the N2 as the two left lanes were closed to traffic. Motorists passing the area could see the boewe lying face down on the pad. The ouens were gevang driving a Opel Corsa bakkie.