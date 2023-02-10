A 24-year-old serial rapist was convicted on six counts of rape, including that of two young girls, and sentenced to over five life terms. Mthetheleli Makhanda appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court on Tuesday, following a crime spree starting in 2016, which ended with his arrest three years later.

Western Cape SAPS management has hailed the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit led by detective-captain Wendell Taudie for the conviction. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said: “In 2016, the accused raped a 42-year-old woman in Nyanga. He had asked the victim, who was acquainted with him, for her house keys, claiming he wanted to take a nap. “As she opened the room, the suspect got inside and grabbed her, pushing her to the bed and he raped her.

“In 2017, between September 20 and November 5, the accused raped two girls aged 11, and a 37-year-old woman. “The suspect found an 11-year-old girl alone in her Gugulethu home. He asked for water and the victim let him in. Once he was inside, he grabbed a knife, threatening the child and he raped her.” “He did the same to a girl in Delft.”