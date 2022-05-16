A community is in shock after five members of a family died in a suspected arson attack in Khayelitsha. Nosimpiwe Tafeni, 53, her daughter Aphelele, 17, grandchildren Nkazimlo, five, and three-year-old Melokuhle, as well her boyfriend Siyabonga Matshikiza, 35, were inside the shack when it was allegedly set alight in France informal settlement in Site B, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Beauty Hans, 49, whose brother Siyabonga died in the fire, says they were informed by neighbours. LEFT GRIEVING: Beauty Hans. Picture: Phando Jikelo “Siyabonga was living with his girlfriend Nosimpiwe. We went to the scene and heard that when the neighbours went out to investigate, they found the shack already on fire and there was nothing they could do to put it out. “The shack was completely destroyed and I heard that my brother who was living with his girlfriend died in the fire.”

A relative of Nosimpiwe, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they suspect the fire was started by someone although they couldn’t say why. “Her shack is the only one that burnt, it seems like someone may have planned this and then set the shack alight (Sunday) morning.” VICTIM OF FIRE: Aphelele, 17 City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse has confirmed that three adults and two children died in the blaze.

“We were alerted to the fire at 4.30am, with reports indicating that an informal structure was burning in the France Informal Settlement. “When the fire crew from Lansdowne Road Fire Station arrived on the scene, they were confronted with a fully engulfed structure. A community is in shock after five members of a family died in a suspected arson attack in Khayelitsha. Picture: Phando Jikelo “As firefighting operations ensued, the bodies of three adults – a man, woman and one whose gender is unknown – as well as those of a boy and girl were discovered. They had succumbed to fatal burn wounds.”

He says that the fire was extinguished just after 5.20am and the scene was handed over to SAPS just after 6am. GONE: Nosimpiwe Tafeni with Nkazimlo, 5, and Melokuhle, 3 Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating an inquest docket and no foul play was suspected at this point. “Khayelitsha Police are investigating an inquest case after a shack fire in France informal settlement SM 66B Site B Khayelitsha on Sunday. The cause of the fire is unknown.