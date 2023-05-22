Five mense were busted after cops recovered a hijacked truck on the side of the road near Blue Downs. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that further investigation into the movement of the truck led to the discovery of a hydroponic dagga lab in Philippi on Saturday, while stolen loot from the truck amounting to R5 million was recovered.

“The vigilance of members attached to POPS [Public order police] ensured that a Scania truck with cargo which was hijacked on Wednesday, 17 May, was recovered, with part of the cargo found in an informal settlement in Philippi. SEIZED: Cops made this groot dagga discovery. “Further investigation into the movement of the truck led to the discovery of a hydroponic dagga lab and the subsequent arrest of four suspects. “Preliminary investigation reveals that on Thursday at about 3.15am, members attached to POPS were busy with crime prevention patrols along Spine Road near Blue Downs, Eerste River, when they spotted the Scania truck abandoned on the side of the road.

“It was established that the truck belongs to a truck transporting company based in Bellville,” Pojie said. The truck was hijacked in Bellville the previous night and looted of its cargo consisting of alcohol, printers and fruit juice. FOUND: The Scania truck was busted on Saturday afternoon. “The members pursued further information which led them to Pacific, Isiqalo, an informal settlement in Philippi, where they managed to recover some of the stolen cargo and arrested five suspects between the ages 35 and 52 who were found in possession of the stolen cargo with an estimated value of R5 million,” Pojie explained.

He added that the suspects were due to make their first court appearance this week on charges of hijacking of the truck and possession of presumed stolen property. While searching for more of the stolen goods, cops discovered a hydroponic dagga laboratory nearby. SEIZED: Cops made this groot dagga discovery. “The members confiscated a substantial quantity of dagga products and dagga cultivating equipment with an estimated value of R2.6m,” Pojie said.