Five skollies, allegedly behind the horror crash which left an 11-year-old meisie paralysed, have been arrested by Elsies River police. The tragic incident in 9th Avenue, Leonsdale, on August 21, saw the terrified driver of a red VW Golf 6, who had escaped from his hijackers, plough into a Wendy house and hit Devoney Gilbert, who was walking home from school.

At the time, residents said the driver was collecting a puppy he had bought near the Gaba Village informal settlement, when opportunistic skollies pounced on his vehicle. NO-GO: Terrible Josters skelms tried to steal the Golf in Elsies River but failed The driver came under attack by members of the Terrible Josters gang, who forcefully removed him from his car. The driver ran into the nearby flats before angry mense demanded the skollies give his car back.

The skelms returned the vehicle but as the driver tried to flee, they attacked him again and bashed in his windows with bricks. In an attempt to escape, the motorist collided with the Grade 5 learner from Leonsdale Primary School. She was rushed to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, where doctors told her family a week later that she was paralysed from the waist down.

DEVASTATED: Devoney Gilbert, 11, after hearing of her paralysis. Picture supplied According to a Daily Voice source, cops apprehended the alleged hijackers last week and they appeared in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the appearance of Aubrey Alexander, Leondre van Aswegen and Jason Lenders, and two others, adding that they have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery. The five returned to court yesterday.“The matter has been remanded to the 11 September. Two more accused were added on Friday and Legal Aid only came on record [yesterday]. The State will oppose bail in the matter,” Ntabazalila said.

Meanwhile, Devoney’s mom Ivona says the meisie was devastated when she learnt she was paralysed. “She just cried and cried because her favourite thing to do is to sing and dance to gospel music and she was a very talented spiritual dancer,” the ma explained. “We were not informed by police of any updates with the case. I have been in the hospital with my child every day.