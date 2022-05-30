Law enforcement officers assisted in the arrest of five suspects in the Athlone area after the group opened fire on police on Saturday afternoon. The five men, who live in an informal settlement known as the Vlei, shot at cops who were conducting patrols in the area.

“The guys here in this area steal from all over and keep stuff by them so they are always on the lookout for the cops and even the local security guards,” said a 38-year-old Athlone man. “We all know that you must not go into that area unless you know somebody there because they will either shoot or rob you there. CRACKDOWN: SAPS and law enforcement in the Vlei. Picture: Leon Knipe “So when the cops were close by, the guys started running away and then we just heard the people started shooting at the cops.

“From what we heard, there was nobody hurt or anything but there were a lot of shots.” The man says multiple shootings take place in the area every day while “many Vlei residents” are involved in gang activity. “The Vlei area is almost like a home for anybody that comes out of jail or is on the run from something.

“I have been living here my whole life and I am even scared of going to that area.” Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed LEAP officers were called to the scene after SAPS while the arrests were made without injury to officials or suspects. “We can confirm law enforcement officers were called to the scene after SAPS officers came under fire from suspects living in the Vlei area.