Claremont police are investigating a robbery at a popular southern suburbs winkel on Monday morning.
According to a Daily Voice source, five skelms raided the SuperSpar Rosmead in Kenliworth after 8am where they held up an employee at gunpoint.
“They came into Spar and they were five all together but only two were armed and carrying 9mm pistols. They went to the cash office and demanded the woman inside open the gate.
“She refused and told them they must come back with a supervisor and that is when they took out the gun.
“They forced their way in and stole an undisclosed amount of money including a crate full of coins that they put in a bag. They also took a cell phone that was in the cash office and ran away. No shots were fired,” the source said.
SuperSpar couldn’t be reached on the phone for comment before going to print last night.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the brazen robbery, adding that the perps pretended to be shoppers.
“Claremont police has opened a business robbery following an incident Monday at about 8.30am when unknown assailants, pretending to be customers, accosted cashiers at a local shop in Kenilworth, where one of the suspects who was armed with a firearm threatened employees, demanding cash.
“He was joined by other suspects before they fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the premises. No-one was injured during the ordeal,” Pojie explained.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.