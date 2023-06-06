According to a Daily Voice source, five skelms raided the SuperSpar Rosmead in Kenliworth after 8am where they held up an employee at gunpoint.

“They came into Spar and they were five all together but only two were armed and carrying 9mm pistols. They went to the cash office and demanded the woman inside open the gate.

“She refused and told them they must come back with a supervisor and that is when they took out the gun.

“They forced their way in and stole an undisclosed amount of money including a crate full of coins that they put in a bag. They also took a cell phone that was in the cash office and ran away. No shots were fired,” the source said.