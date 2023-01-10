A fisherman had to be rescued after his big catch saw him falling from the rocks while fishing at the Steenbras River mouth between Gordon’s Bay and Kogel Bay on the eastern coastline of False Bay. According to the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the teams involved managed to rescue the 41-year-old after he fell from the rocks on Saturday.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said reports indicated that the fisher lost his balance when the line broke while he was trying to reel in a groot vis. “He fell backwards and tumbled approximately three metres into a broken gulley, injuring himself. “He was unable to move from where he had fallen,” Nel said.

WSAR teams were immediately dispatched as well as members of the Western Cape Health EMS and the Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter. During the rescue, a small WSAR team was hoisted down to the patient. A fisherman was rescued after he lost his balance reeling in a large fish. Photo: WSAR/Shukri Petersen and Justin Witbooi His injuries were assessed, and he was packaged into a stretcher and hoisted up to the helicopter.