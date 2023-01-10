A fisherman had to be rescued after his big catch saw him falling from the rocks while fishing at the Steenbras River mouth between Gordon’s Bay and Kogel Bay on the eastern coastline of False Bay.
According to the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the teams involved managed to rescue the 41-year-old after he fell from the rocks on Saturday.
WSAR spokesperson David Nel said reports indicated that the fisher lost his balance when the line broke while he was trying to reel in a groot vis.
“He fell backwards and tumbled approximately three metres into a broken gulley, injuring himself.
“He was unable to move from where he had fallen,” Nel said.
WSAR teams were immediately dispatched as well as members of the Western Cape Health EMS and the Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter.
During the rescue, a small WSAR team was hoisted down to the patient.
His injuries were assessed, and he was packaged into a stretcher and hoisted up to the helicopter.
Nel said the fisherman was flown to a nearby landing zone before being transported to hospital by an ambulance.
“We wish our him a speedy recovery, and we ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number 021-937-0300 and share our posts and the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” he added.
WSAR is a network of government agencies and civilian volunteer organisations which partner in search and rescue operations.