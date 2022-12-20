The beach was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure on Sunday due to a blocked sewer.

The City of Cape Town says Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened.

“The City’s Environmental Health Service has received water sampling results from Fish Hoek Beach, taken after the sewer spill, and can confirm that the results show that the water quality is within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

“As such, Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened and the signage removed. The City thanks the public for its co-operation,” it said in a statement.

