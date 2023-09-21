Fisantekraal residents say they are being held hostage by taxi drivers, who stop private vehicles transporting mense to work or the shops and force them to use their vans instead. The residents say this has been going on for more than a week and because of the industry's reputation for violence, they are too afraid to open cases.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, claims even lift clubs are randomly stopped. “The taxi drivers stand at every exit from Fisantekraal as if they are law enforcement and traffic cops, and take the people out of the car and direct them to their taxis. “They don’t even drop you at your work, they just drive until the nearest taxi rank and then you must walk to work. They are really holding us hostage, we don’t know what to do,” the resident said.

DISTURBING: Taxi drivers ‘drag commuters out of cars’ Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie says the drivers’ actions are outrageous. “I am appalled at the alleged behaviour of these taxi drivers, which our department has been investigating,” he explained. “We are working hard to support and formalise the minibus taxi industry as a key mode of transport in the Western Cape.

“The industry leadership must call out this disgraceful behaviour and bring their members to order,” Mackenzie added. Santaco general secretary Ryno Saaiers says the organisation will be looking into the allegations. “We will investigate and also reach out to the taxi association in the region to give a clear indication about what's happening,” Saaiers added.