Following the success of the first-ever Delft Career Expo, the organisers are already making plans for next year’s event with close to 100 youngsters signing up for programmes to put them on the course to employment. Kemi Akiyode-Adebayo, one of the organisers of the expo, said the two-day event at the Delft Civic Centre on Thursday and Friday aimed to help fight unemployment.

“We had children from high school and university along with unemployed matriculants and people under the age of 25 all attend the expo where we had various stalls. “The stalls included universities that handed out pamphlets for various courses and we also had business people and members of the council speaking to the youth. INTEREST: Stall holder helps learners “The local ward councillor, Dineo Masiu (ward 20) also spoke to the youth and offered a sign-up where volunteers can conduct a job shadow with her.”

Kemi, known affectionately as Mama K, said the expo also enabled locals to promote their own businesses as they plan to expand their reach next year. “One of the things we got from the event is that we need to have it earlier in the year and we are also committed to inviting people from neighbouring areas. “This expo must become a platform for them so we can put an end to unemployment in these communities.”