The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate says it is bracing for an influx of fireworks related complaints. The City did away with designated fireworks sites several years ago, and says residents who plan to celebrate Guy Fawkes on November 5, as well as Diwali on November 12, are reminded that no fireworks will be allowed without a permit.

While there has been a downturn in complaints to the Public Emergency Communication Centre over the past two years, the number of calls remain of concern, particularly as many of the complaints stem from residential areas. In October/November 2021, the City received 443 complaints about bursting of klappertjies compared to 325 over the same period last year. Those who want to host fireworks displays can apply for a permit in terms of the National Explosives Act and the Community Fire Safety By-Law, by emailing the South African Police Service, at [email protected].