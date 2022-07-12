Angry residents attacked firefighters because they “took too long” to arrive at a fire that killed a child. But the City of Cape Town says they arrived 17 minutes after the call from Gugulethu was logged.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says Control received the call at 7.52pm on Saturday. “The first arriving appliance, from Ottery, was on scene at 8.09pm. The crew ran out a fog jet to extinguish the fire, when community members told them to leave,” he explains. FIRE REPORT: Jerome Carelse. File photo “The fire engine’s windscreen was damaged and the officer and crew withdrew from the scene and went to Nyanga Police Station to report the incident.”

Five-year-old Olothando Rubushe’s lifeless body was found under a pile of burnt clothes after the fire burnt out. His brother Enzokuhle, three, was saved by his neighbours. It was during load shedding when his mom received a call from her friend Zandile Mzoyi around 7pm on Saturday evening.

“When she got to my place, she ended up chatting with my child and while she was there, she heard that there was a fire,” says Zandile. “And then she ran home and the three-year-old was already taken out, his face, head and hands were injured in the fire. “She thought that Olothando was out of the hokkie already, she had no idea he was trapped inside.”

GUTTED: The remains of family’s Gugulethu shack. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Olothando’s aunt Nondumiso Rubushe says the family is still shocked by what happened. “My sister is in a state and she still has to take care of her other child who is in hospital,” she says. “We are disappointed in those community members who chased away the firefighters because we don’t know if Olothando had died already by the time they got to the scene.”

SANCO chairperson Nkosikhona Mafenuka has condemned the attack on the firetruck. “It’s sad to hear that some residents took stones and attacked the firefighters for taking too long. “They are the reason the fire truck didn’t come back to the area to put the fire out.

“If that didn’t happen, maybe the child could have been saved by the firefighters. Sanco will have to take the role of educating people about the importance of emergency vehicles. “People need to understand that emergency personnel don’t operate around the corner from their houses. “We condemn this kind of action and people need to understand that there are processes that firefighters have to go through before they come out to us.