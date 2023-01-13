The City of Cape Town has opened a case of attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property after one of its MyCiTi buses was set alight in Hout Bay. This comes after angry protesters blocked the circle at the Imizamo Yethu intersection in Victoria Road on Wednesday.

Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said the protest was taxi-related, and followed after Traffic Services responded to reports that taxis were ranking illegally in the area, while some vehicles were operating without operating licences. MyCiti bus on fire. Picture: Leon Knipe “The trouble started at around 5.25pm on Wednesday,” he explained. “A MyCiTi bus servicing the route between the Adderley Street Station in the CBD and Hout Bay was stoned when the bus driver stopped to allow approximately 40 passengers to disembark.

“The driver was instructed to get out of the bus and it was set alight.” No injuries were reported. It is understood that the Hout Bay Taxi Association was in discussions with the SAPS on the matter well into the evening.

A few taxi drivers gathered again on Thursday morning, but no incidents of violence have been reported. “Deviations will be enforced as and when needed,” said Quintas, adding that the replacement cost of the R9-million bus amounts to approximately R1.3m. Quintas sent out a warning to those involved: “I want to make it unequivocally clear to those who are hell-bent on disrupting and sabotaging the City of Cape Town’s MyCiTi bus service that we will not tolerate any violence and attacks.

MyCiti bus on fire. Picture: Leon Knipe “In these hard times where Capetonians have to battle unemployment, constant load shedding and the high cost of living, we will do all we can to ensure our commuters can count on us for a reliable and safe public transport service. “We have deployed a number of officers to patrol the Hout Bay and Imizamo Yethu areas.” He also applauded SAPS and the Law Enforcement services for arresting one of the alleged perpetrators involved.