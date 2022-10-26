A gender-based violence activist and community worker says she was fired from Delft Saps because she is a transgender woman. Jackye Majawie from Voorbrug claims that she was “completely blindsided” when she was told that her work as a GBV volunteer at the cop shop had been terminated.

Majawie says she started her transition in 2015 at Groote Schuur Hospital while her registered NPO, Majawie Safe Space – launched in 2016 – serves the LGBTQIA+ community. She explains that at the time, her male partner was physically abusing her but when she wanted to report him to police, they laughed at her. WORKPLACE: Delft Saps “I phoned the police but they mocked me and asked how come a man beat up another man.

“I was asked by the social worker if I have a penis or a vagina, and if these were my own breasts. “I was cross-questioned whether my gender marker [in her ID] is legal or fraudulent despite having my gender confirmation.” Majawie says she later went back to Delft Saps and asked the GBV intake officer, a captain Bartlett, if she could volunteer because officials at the police station were clearly not educated.

“I was volunteering for six months and experienced abuse and name-calling, such as moffie and b!tch, the words used to describe me by my colleagues. I asked for meetings but never got a response,” she says. While working at the station, she was assisting victims of rape, GBV, domestic violence and referrals to go to court for protection orders as well as helping to get victims into shelters. “I was doing my job and following protocol, I worked extra hours, but I was excluded from work events,” says Majawie.

“I got robbed last Friday because I walked to the police station. However, there is work transport for volunteers, everyone gets picked up except me.” Jackye says on Tuesday, she recently received a call saying that her services had been terminated and that she should not return, as instructed by the station commander. “I was shocked because I just did my job and did not do anything wrong,” she adds.

JUST TERMINATED: Jackye Majawie. Picture supplied Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg explains: “Kindly be advised that the person mentioned in your enquiry was dismissed as a volunteer due to serious allegations that were levelled against her. “The allegations that she was dismissed due to her sexual orientation is void. “The circumstances surrounding these allegations are still under investigation.”

He says he cannot divulge the nature of the “serious allegations” to the media. But, Majawie says it’s all lies: “They want me away from the police station. “I am there to fight for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and they don’t like that I challenge them.