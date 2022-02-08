A mother has lost her two children in a mysterious fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Unathi Manunga, 28, was sleeping in her Gugulethu shack with her kids when the fire broke out in Gasela Street around 1am.

Grandma Boniswa says three-year-old Thandile and 10-month-old Yamkela burnt to death.

GONE: Thandile Manunga, 3

“The fire started in her hokkie. She woke up with the flames inside, she ran out and forgot her babies inside, when she tried to get back in, the fire was uncontrollable,” Boniswa explains.

“The flames were moving like a tornado, razing nine other shacks.”

MOM: Unathi Manunga

The distraught ouma says they all went to bed early that night.

“I was fast asleep in the main house when I heard people screaming that they wanted water.

“I was really annoyed because they woke me up in the middle of the night just for water,” she tells

“They then said the shacks in the backyard were up in flames and that is when I jumped out of the bed.”

Boniswa recalls opening the door and just seeing black smoke.

“I became really scared because I have a disabled boy who was sleeping. I ran out the front door and asked a neighbour to come and get my grandson out of bed,” she explains.

“We sat outside as people tried to extinguish the fire by throwing buckets of sand but that seemed to act like an accelerant. My grandchildren were burnt beyond recognition.

“We don’t know what caused the fire but they didn’t have electricity in there and no candles were lit.”

SHOCK: Granny Boniswa

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms: “We were alerted at 1.20am of informal structures alight in Gasela Street, Gugulethu, on Sunday.

“The crews were informed upon arrival that two minors were missing.

“Several structures were destroyed leaving a number of residents displaced.

“The bodies of the two minors were found amongst the debris whilst the firefighters were searching for them.

“The fire was extinguished at 2.42am and the scene was handed over to SAPS.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the Gugulethu members opened an inquest case after a 10-month-old baby and three-year-old toddler burnt to death after a fire broke out in the shack in which they live.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

[email protected]