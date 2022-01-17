A poor family from Wallacedene cannot find closure for the death of two children who died in a fire as they don’t have money to get their bodies released from the morgue.

The siblings, Ayola Bulani, aged one, and Athanani, five, passed away on 4 December but their family say they cannot bury them because they need R6000 for their release.

They died after the home of their aunt Nompumelelo Buhulu was gutted.

PASSED AWAY: One-year-old Ayola Bulani

Nompumelelo tells the Daily Voice: “My home burnt down at about 11pm that night, we still don’t know what caused the fire but it was after we had loadshedding. I was visiting neighbours and my 14-year-old daughter was looking after the two younger children.

“The people came to call me but the flames were so high we could not save them.

“We lost everything we owned, including our stokvel money.

The hartseer aunt says the children’s bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition, are being kept at Tygerberg Mortuary.

“The DNA tests were done but we need R6000 to pay for it.

“The children cannot be buried because we don’t have money.

“We have nothing, not even a few cents for food.

“We are living on an open piece of land because we cannot afford to rebuild our home,” she cries.

“Our neighbours assist where they can but everyone is sukkeling.”

VICTIM: Athanani Bulani, five, died in fire. Picture supplied

Community worker Nontombi Ngudie is appealing for help for the family.

“We are pleading with anyone who can help to assist this family, to get the bodies released and the burial, and also to get this family back on their feet,” Ngudie explains.

If you would like to assist, call Nompumelelo on 073 932 1135 or Mpho on 060 304 6475.

[email protected]l.co.za