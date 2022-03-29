Dunoon residents took to the streets and protested over a lack of services in the area on Monday.

According to reports, the protest started on Sunday morning when a number of cars were stoned while driving on Malibongwe Drive and on Monday morning the road was closed at a number of intersections with burning tyres.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, a protester said they have grown gatvol of waiting for service delivery in their area.

“Our people are living without water for so long now, we have children and sick people living here. We cannot continue to be treated like people who do not matter so we had to do what was needed.”

When asked why the protesters attacked private vehicles, the 35-year-old man said the residents did not mean any harm to other citizens but were simply expressing their dissatisfaction.

ATTACK: Motorists were stoned. Picture supplied

“We have been waiting for so long now that some children do not know what it is like to have running water in their houses.

“These children grow up thinking you must walk far to get water and that is not right.

“We will continue till things get better.”

The City of Cape Town said they had no knowledge of the protest.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed SAPS was on the scene.

Traut said about 100 people protested and that cops calmed the situation down at 11am.

He said the road was reopened later in the day after debris was cleared, adding that no arrests have been made.

[email protected]