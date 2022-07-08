Tears were rolling on Thursday as three siblings from Wallacedene who died in a devastating fire three weeks ago were finally laid to rest. Mom Rentia September was inconsolable as her three youngest children – Tyron, 12, Keagan, eight, and Joslyn, four – were buried.

The three children passed away on 16 June while their parents were out looking for food. Their big brother Jodie September, 17, who tried to save them, was treated for burn wounds and taken to hospital but survived the blaze which destroyed three homes. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Rentia, her husband and Jodie slept under a tree in front of their gutted home in Petersen Street before the Bloekombos Taxi Association gifted them a new house at the end of June. SAD: Pastor Angelo Philanders leads funeral. Picture: Solly Lottering On Thursday family and members of the community gathered at the family’s property for the funeral service, led by Pastor Angelo Philander of the Prayer House Ministries in Wallacedene. “It is heartbreaking to say goodbye to these three little ones in a place that was once their home, especially for this family,” Pastor Angelo said.

“Our hearts go out to their mother, father and brother who must deal with their loss. Aunt Johanna Morris says the family is devastated and sukkeling to cope. “We are going to miss them very much,” she says.