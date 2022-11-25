A hartseer auntie from Bonteheuwel says she has lost alles after a fire ripped through her Wendy house this week. Nazeema Samuels, 51, says the fire on Wednesday started after a man, who is known to the community, smoked mandrax.

“This guy smoked a pipe and passed out,” she explains. “This is when the candle fell over and everything started. When he saw the fire he ran to the people inside to tell them.” She says she could only watch as all of her belongings were destroyed in the blaze. “We couldn’t save anything, we have nothing left, absolutely nothing, only the clothes on our bodies,” says the devastated mother of three.

Nazeema says she's been living on the property for 11 years but is now forced to seek shelter somewhere else . "Ek voel baie devastated. It feels as if everything inside of me doesn't want to function," she adds . "It's not something you can just accept, cause I saw how everything disappeared," she adds.