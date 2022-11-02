An elderly man died as a hero after he saved a mom and daughter from a burning Wendy house. On Monday, Peter Daniels, 56, saw flames coming out of a Wendy house and ran into it.

While he saved the mom and daughter, he didn’t make it out of the bungalow, and his body was found once the fire was extinguished. Joe Gabier, the victim’s best friend, tells the Daily Voice that the fire happened on his property in Buffalo Crescent, the Hague, at about 1pm. “The Wendy house has been there for 19 years, we let my wife’s family stay there while they are waiting to move somewhere else.

“The woman, who lived at the back, was with her three-year-old daughter when the fire started. “Peter went in to save them and to see if there were any other people in there.” GONNA MISS HIS BEST FRIEND: Joe Gabier The hartseer man says he got a call informing him about the fire.

“When I got home I saw smoke and people running trying to help. “Peter went to get the extinguisher and ran into the Wendy house, and got the mom and daughter out. “He thought he could control the fire but the flames got bigger and when people saw that he wasn’t coming out, they started throwing sand and water at the bungalow.

“When the firefighters arrived, I told them that Peter was still inside but I didn’t know which side,” the grief-stricken man said. “He was only trying to make sure that everyone was out and safe from the fire. “That is the kind of man he was, he loved people and was selfless.

“He would give you something and be left with nothing, and never stole anything from anyone.” RAZED: Remains of the burnt Delft Wendy house fire Peter didn’t have children while his widow lives in Freedom Farm. Joe says: “I have known him since we were children, he was my best friend.

“I’m really going to miss him. And it is as if he knew that something was going to happen, he had been asking me about taking out a funeral policy for himself.” City fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the emergency call around 1pm. “The fire was contained and extinguished just after 2pm. The body of a man was discovered that sustained fatal burn wounds.