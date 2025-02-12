A Manenberg oupa accused of being behind a blaze which claimed the life of his wife has been released at the Athlone Magistrates Court after the case was not enrolled. The 69-year-old man was released on Monday after spending the weekend behind bars for the horrific blaze which led to the death of his 62-year-old wife.

The man was arrested after handing himself over at the police station on Thursday after the fire in Stanley Jonasi Street, Tambo Village also destroyed the home of the couple’s landlady. Landlady Mathilda Bennet said yesterday that they did not know he was released, the oupa never returned to his home. She says: “We had no idea he was released because he never came back here. We don’t know exactly how the fire started but we know he said he locked her up because she was sleeping.“

The couple had no children, according to the landlady. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the case was provisionally withdrawn after the oupa was initially charged with culpable homicide, when he handed himself over last Thursday. He explains: “Be advised that Manenberg police are aware that the matter was provisionally withdrawn as detectives are still awaiting on outstanding documents. Case will be re-enrolled onto the court role as soon as the documents are received and the investigation is finalised”.

At the time, landlady Bennet, 62, said they were forced to flee their home which was destroyed in the blaze. She explained: “I was at home on Thursday and I saw him come inside the main house. “They live in a wendy house in my yard and have been tenants for three years now.

“He came to me on Thursday and said he only has a R10 for electricity and was going to the shop to but it. “He came back from the shop and went inside his wendy and a short while later he came back and said he is going out. I asked him where she was but he told me she is dronk and is sleeping.” Bennet says several minutes later she noticed smoke and panic spread as they realised the wendy house was on fire and found that the door had been chained shut.