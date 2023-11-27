More than 100 people have been left homeless following a blaze in the Phumlani Village Informal Settlement in Grassy Park. The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says more than 20 structures were destroyed.

Carelse says the blaze that began around 9pm on Saturday night was extinguished around 1am yesterday, with the cause unknown. Phumlani community activist Beryl Williams says two people were hurt and one seriously injured with third-degree burns. LOST: Community members with Williams. Pictures: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Williams says: “The fire is a devastating one. More than 100 people are now without homes and the saddest part is that it’s right before Christmas.

“These people suffered a loss before Easter as well when their homes burnt down. It’s really sad, especially those sitting with their babies.” By Sunday afternoon, people were starting to rebuild their homes, but were forced to sleep outside watching over the belongings they could save. fire victims people sleepling on the streets pic tracy One of the affected people, Merlina Pillay, says the fire put them five steps back again.

Pillay says: “We just started getting ourselves grounded again and wanted to make Christmas special for our children, now we are faced with this.” A Grade 11 learner from Fairmount Secondary School also lost all her study material and school clothes in the flames. Anyone wanting to help can contact Merlina on: 073 449 7211.