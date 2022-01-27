More than 20 people are homeless while a firefighter was injured when a fire tore through a Seawinds informal settlement yesterday morning.

Residents of Overcome Heights woke up to a raging fire at 6.19am that destroyed over 10 hokkies and while nobody was hurt, the families now have to sleep under the stars while all their possessions are gone.

Fouzia Cassiem, chairperson of the Overcome Heights Community, said: “These people lost everything in this fire and now they have nowhere to sleep, no clothes and no food.

“We do have a feeding scheme here in the area and we are now busy making food for all the people but we have no idea when they can rebuild again.”

SUPPORTIVE: Community leader Fouzia Cassiem

The community leader says something has to be done to help the families financially to put a roof over their heads.

“The other big problem we have is that the government no longer gives money to the informal settlements so that they can rebuild.

“Instead, the money goes to Sassa and we have to go and queue for a R700 which is too little for a new house.

“Can you just imagine waking up to a massive fire and not knowing what is happening?

“All you can do is try to save yourselves and your family but then stuff like your ID burns out and then you do not have it when you must go to Sassa.

“Something has to change so that we can help ourselves.”

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed: “One firefighter sustained injuries and was taken to hospital while the fire was extinguished at 8.47am.”

