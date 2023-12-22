With just three days to Christmas, a dark cloud is hanging over a family from Delft after a fire destroyed all their possessions and left them homeless. The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the property on Leiden Avenue and destroyed everything in its path.

Lydia Carelse says they’ve been left with nothing after the blaze gutted their home. The mother says they don’t know how the fire started and she was woken up by her hysterical teenage daughter ho said there was smoke coming from next door. REBUILD: The family appeals for help She explains: “Next thing my house started to burn. I jumped up and told my kids to get out of the house as the fire was already by my two daughters’ beds.

“All we could do was run outside and look at how our house burned down.” Two other homes were also affected. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service, confirmed the incident.

Carelse says: “Crews from Belhar and Bellville were on scene and firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 3am. “Initial estimates are that 15 persons were displaced and three formal and two informal structures were partially damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.” Devastated: Lydia Carelse has nothing Lydia says it’s going to be a hartseer Christmas for them.

The devastated mother says: “Our Christmas clothes, shoes, everything is gone. The children were looking forward to Christmas.” She is now appealing for any assistance to help them rebuild their lives: “People brought clothes, but we need blankets, beds, mattresses and food, and help with putting up a Wendy house.” The family is currently sleeping at one of their neighbour’s homes.