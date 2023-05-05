A group of school children from Khayelitsha are unable to return to school after losing all their possessions in a devastating fire that destroyed their homes. The fire broke out on Sunday, in the PJS informal settlement, gutting several shacks and leaving niks behind.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, said that 33 mense were left homeless. “The incident was reported at approximately 5.10pm on Sunday 30 April, in Sulani Drive in Khayelitsha,” he confirmed. “A total of nine informal structures were destroyed leaving a total of 33 persons displaced.

“An adult female sustained slight injuries, however, did not require to be hospitalised.” PLEA FOR HELP: Kids need school clothing According to community leader Xolelwa Maha, the fire destroyed alles, leaving 10 children without clothing, shoes, school uniforms, bags, books and stationery. “Ten school kids were affected, they lost their school uniforms.

“We communicated with the school so they know about the incident. “Most of them attend Soyisile Primary School, some of the community members also gave them some clothes to wear,” she said. The learners are between the ages of five and 13 years old and require the basics like shirts, pants and shoes.

“Shoes, grey skirts, school shirts and school jerseys are needed as well as some financial assistance to buy the basic items for them,” Xolelwa explained. Tembinkosi Mositata, a resident of PJS, added that the laaities are being housed in a local church and they will now organise a place for the children to live. “They don’t have anything. To stay there that’s bad, so we have to organise a place for them.”