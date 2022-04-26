Ten people have been left homeless after a mysterious fire destroyed two Wendy houses in Manenberg during the early hours of Monday morning.

Daryl Blankenberg said his hokkie in Renoster Walk caught fire just before 1am that not only destroyed his property but also his neighbour’s place in Red River Street.

“I had another hokkie right next to where we stay that I should have torn down a while ago, but I was worried my stuff would get stolen so I used it as storage.

“Last night, I was sleeping when I felt the heat coming from the side of my house that is next to the storage hokkie and when I ran outside, I saw massive flames.”

The 48-year-old says he and neighbours reacted quickly to put out the fire as it was creeping towards his house, but it was too late to save anything.

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, neighbours were sorting through the debris.

Daryl says the fire definitely started on his property, and that there was no animosity between him and his neighbours.

DISPLACED: Daryl, 48

“The wall on our one side was damaged. The fire department was here within 30 minutes to put the fire out,” he says.

“The fire went over the back wall and destroyed the hokkie in the yard behind us.

“There was nobody living in the storage hokkie so I do not know what could have caused the fire.”

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed crews from Ottery, Gugulethu and Epping attended to the fire at 12.52am before it was put out at 1.45am.

“Two informal structures were destroyed.

“The initial assessment was that 10 persons were displaced while no injuries were reported.”

