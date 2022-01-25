The man accused of killing his Gugulethu girlfriend by setting her on fire has appeared in court for the first time.

Lwazi Sibindana, 38, was arrested on Friday for the murder of mother-of-one Jacqueline Mpontsana, after dodging cops for three months.

The woman was visiting the accused’s home when she was burnt alive last September.

Yolisa Tingwa, 44, saiys “My nephew and Jackie had been in an on-and-off-again relationship for some time and he was always abusive towards her.

“We had been asking her to leave him and we tried to stand up for her but he would also assault me.

“On the day he killed her, Lwazi tried to force her to go with him and she said she would rather sleep in the lounge.

VICTIM: Jackie Mpontsana, 40

“He left for a few minutes and when he came back, he had a two litre bottle of a green liquid, we naively thought that it was creme soda because it was in a Jive bottle.”

She added: “... I didn’t see him with matches or anything I just saw Jackie go up in flames and she was screaming and running around.”

The traumatised woman told the Daily Voice they managed to get out of the burning house and Jacqueline jumped through the bathroom window.

Sibindana had been on the run until he was arrested on 21 January.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed his arrest.

“In the early hours of last Friday, he was arrested and detained in Gugulethu cells.

“He was arrested at his hiding place in Khayelitsha.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said the case against Sibindana has been postponed until 31 January for bail information.

