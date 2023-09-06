Two young Leonsdale sisters are lucky to be alive after they were rescued from a fire that left five families homeless. It is alleged that children, aged nine and 11, were left unsupervised while their mother went to sleep over at her berk on Monday night.

Tempers flared in Epping Avenue on Tuesday morning when the mother returned home and angry aunties moered her. Landlord Milene Davids, 40, says they were asleep when the fire started shortly before 10pm. LANDLORD: Milene Davids. “The fire started in her Wendy house where her two girls were sleeping. She left them there with a candle burning and went to her boyfriend.

“I spoke to her about it lots of times because they are so young but the mother doesn’t listen,” Milene said. “Everyone got a skrik because the flames were everywhere. “The one youngster ran into her Wendy house and saved the girls. He basically had to throw them out to save them because they were already asleep.

“Those children were so traumatised,” she added. “She came here [yesterday] morning and the women moered her because someone could have died. The families lost everything because she was negligent.” Monray McKinnon, 27, was hailed a hero by residents after he rescued the sisters from the flames.

AN ACT OF BRAVERY: Monray McKinnon, 27, managed to save the two little Leonsdale sisters. Pictures: Patrick Louw Speaking to the Daily Voice, he explained he was watching movies with his friends when he heard neighbours shouting that there was a fire. “I just jumped up and went into the place of the fire and took the kids and brought them out,” he said. “I know they are always in there so I just went to check and saw them on the bed still asleep.

“I just did what I had to do. I didn’t think anything. I am just glad the kids are fine.” The mom, who only identified herself as “Anastacia”, confirmed to the Daily Voice that she went to visit her berk in Parow but declined to comment any further, saying she “was not in the right space”. HELP: Monray with the mom who was attacked. Spokesperson Edward Bosch confirmed Fire and Rescue Services received a call for help at 10.09pm.

“Five wood and iron structures were destroyed by the fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause has not yet been established.” Meanwhile, after questioning the mother, ward councillor Franchesca Walker has opted to report the matter to Social Development. HAVOC: The fire flared up in the Wendy house in Leonsdale. “When I arrived, I found that the girls had been taken in by a neighbour. The community brought the mother to me and I questioned her.

“She confirmed she went to her boyfriend and left the children unsupervised. “It is very shocking that a mother would leave young girls home alone like that to go to a boyfriend,” she said. “These children could have died and this mother is the reason so many people lost their homes. I am going to report her to social workers.”