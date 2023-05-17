A family from Leonsdale has been left out in the cold after they lost alles in a fire on March 2, but says three months later they are still waiting for the City of Cape Town to fix their council home. Angelique Kayster, who looks after her disabled mother and two kinders, said they’ve been left with no other choice but to live in their gutted home.

She also had to quit her job to take care of her mom, who suffered a stroke after the fire. Angelique Kayster, who looks after her disabled elderly mother and two children, says they’ve been left with no other choice but to live in their gutted home. Picture: Marsha Dean Angelique said she’s been begging City officials for help at the rent office but keeps “getting attitude”, and was told that she and her children could move into a shelter while her mom will be taken to a facility. “The past three months have been very difficult. I attend physio with my mom, and every day I need to go to the shop so that we can have something to eat because we don’t have a fridge and get electricity from the neighbours.”