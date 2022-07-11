A Tafelsig family of four have been left out in the rain after a fire destroyed their hokkie on the corner of Guava Road and Honolulu Crescent during the early hours of Sunday morning. Residents say the fire started just before 6am and the community did all they could to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Neighbour Gershwin Langenhoven explains: “The fire started just before it started raining very very hard. “We were in our rooms when we heard the people shouting outside that there was a fire and when I came outside, I saw the dark smoke coming from the corner. “The neighbours all started running with sand and water to put the fire out.

“Some of the neighbours said there were people arguing outside before the fire. “They say people threw something at the house before the fire and then ran away but I know the people who stay there are not involved with anything illegal so it might have been a mistake.” When the Daily Voice visited the area, we could not gain access to the property as the homeowners were not home at the time.

Gershwin continues: “The family there is now homeless and they had to go to family outside of the area to get a warm place to stay for the night. “I know the people who are in the main house area also away after the fire because they had to sort something out.” He added fire services were on the scene just after 6am and they had extinguished fire at about 6.20am.