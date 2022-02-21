The families of the five people who perished in a Khayelitsha shack fire believe the blaze was started deliberately.

Cousins Nolufefe Zongile, 30, and Mkhululi Thovane, 46, and their friends Sinovuyo Chali, 24, Eric Libalele and Anita Bhontsi, 24, all died in the fire in the early hours of Friday.

Anita’s sister Nangamso Bhontsi says she was with the group on Thursday evening but left around midnight.

“Nolufefe had just finished renovating her shack which had been set alight last November. She asked us to spend the night with her because for whatever reason, she was scared to be alone that night,” she explains.

TRAGEDY: Remains of Bhemye Street, Site B fire in Khayelitsha. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I went home and promised I would go back because my sister and I were inseparable.

“When I got home, I fell asleep and was woken up by people screaming and when I went out, I saw that only that hokkie was on fire.”

She says this was strange: “The fire was only in the front side of the hokkie, I understand that there was no electricity in there and they were using candles.

Anita Bhontsi, 24. Picture supplied

“If the candles were the cause of the fire then the hokkie behind that one would have been affected by the flames, as the candles were at the back of the shack.

“I think this was done deliberately and I am now questioning Nolufefe’s fear of sleeping alone in her home.”

Nolufefe Zongile, 30. Picture supplied

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says: “Although the firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the blaze, they came across the bodies of five people who had sustained fatal burn wounds. The scene was handed over to the SAPS at 3.15am.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “An inquest case was opened for investigation after one shack was on fire on Friday morning about 2am in K2 Block 212 Bhemye Street, Site B, Khayelitsha.

Sinovuyo Chali, 24. Picture supplied

“Five people burnt to death. Cause of fire unknown. Investigation continues.”

The families are asking for financial assistance as they still have to identify the bodies.

Mkhululi Thovane, 46. Picture supplied

“It will cost R1300 for DNA tests because their faces were burnt beyond recognition. None of us are working and we don’t even know where we are going to get the money for their funerals,” says a hartseer Nangamso.

Anyone who would like to help can call 081 552 0718.

[email protected]