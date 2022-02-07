The blaze took place at Chapel Street Primary School on Saturday afternoon and the cause is not yet known.

The storeroom located at the back of the school caught fire, damaging printers, shelves, garden tools and the gardener’s personal belongings.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the police spokesperson, says: “An inquiry into the fire at a school in Woodstock was opened for investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the fire won't affect classes today.

RELIEF: Bronagh Hammond

“Teaching and learning at Chapel Street Primary will resume as per normal.

“The fire was thankfully contained to a shed at the back of the school that is disused and did not spread any further.

“Fire services were on the scene and the area has been cordoned off for safety reasons. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.”

Jermaine Carelse, the City’s spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Services, confirms a call out to the school: “The building and the contents, consisting of printing machines, garden equipment, old shelving, etc. was destroyed.

“There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished at 3.20pm.”

