While matriculants are preparing to “unwine” and celebrate the end of the exams and hopefully their school careers, law enforcement agencies are also gearing up to increase patrols at some of the Cape’s most popular recreational spaces. Pens Down Parties have become extremely popular over the last few years, with matriculants especially gathering at beaches such Clifton and Camps Bay.

And while education activists, the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Education Department say they cannot stop the celebrations from happening, a reminder was sent out to school children that the possession and consumption of alcohol in public spaces and on beaches is prohibited in terms of the City’s by-laws. WATCHING: Law enforcement will go all out. File photo: Enrico Jacobs Anyone found to be in transgression will be fined R500 and have their alcohol confiscated. The City’s sheriff, JP Smith says: “We do not want to rob you of the opportunity to let your hair down after a long academic career, but our appeal is that you celebrate responsibly. The end of the school year is worth celebrating, but safety should be a priority for all.”