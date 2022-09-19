A desperate mother from Bishop Lavis, whose baby was kidnapped, is begging President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene in the investigation. Five months after baby Ka-Isha Meniers was snatched from a winkel by a strange woman, her devastated mommy Francis says police have been unable to make a breakthrough.

Kai-Isha went missing on April 30 while 41-year-old Francis was busy inside Shoprite running errands for a neighbour. Francis says she was approached by a friendly vrou who pretended to be pregnant to gain her trust. The kidnapper also bought nappies, wipes and food for the family before snatching the child and disappearing.

SHOCK: The baby snatcher Cops launched a search for the unknown woman and released an identikit calling on anyone who recognised her to come forward with information. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Francis says her plak has sakked and she has become depressed as her child, who would now be six months old, is still missing. “There was a lead from someone who said they saw the woman in Elsies River,” she says.

“The police picked her up and I went there but they told me I must be dead sure and we couldn’t, because we saw her months ago. “Then three days went by and they just let her go instead of interrogating her.” The hartseer mother says she is missing out on all her child’s milestones.

“By now she would be eating solids and we didn’t even get to see her smile or eat porridge for the first time,” she says. “Does the woman who took my child ever look at her and say, ‘but this is not my child.’” STILL GONE: Baby Ka-Isha Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms Ka-Isha’s kidnapping is still under investigation: “The investigating officer is following up on available leads in a bid to reunite the victim and parents.”