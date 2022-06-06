Eastridge residents are outraged and are demanding the arrest of a driver who knocked over a child and killed him on May 27. On Thursday night, the community held a memorial service for eight-year-old Leonal Moko Ilunga who was killed on the corner of Imperial and Alpine Drive in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, after coming from Beacon View Primary School at 12.30pm.

Pitshouna, Leonal’s mother, said: “He was walking home with his brother when he ran ahead and then while he was crossing the road, this silver car came fast around the corner and knocked him. “The driver rode away and Leonal passed away after 7.30pm at Red Cross [Children’s Hospital].” Witnesses say three men in Toyota Corolla killed the boy.

MOURNING: Eastridge residents at memorial service The heartbroken mother told the Daily Voice that her baby son was a friendly child who would greet everybody by name and loved to make everybody laugh. Mogamad Fuad Cryton, a neighbour in Burger Street, said the cute laaitie would often greet people as they walked past. “He would sit by his window and shout ‘Hello uncle Fuad’ or to anybody that was around by their name,” he says.

“There were times he would come and eat by the neighbours because he was such a lekker laaitie. “When we heard that he was knocked over almost everybody here in the road came to help him while he was lying there. “We were all very worried about him but we thought he would be OK and I was even planning on visiting him later in the night but then we heard that he passed away.”

TRAGIC: Leonal Ilunga was killed in accident A group of over 50 people gathered at the corner where Leonal passed away after 7pm on Thursday night to pay tribute to the beloved child. Resident Enith Wayne says: “Yoh, he was my baby. We are all very sad about what happened and the people who killed him must be arrested.” A police source told the Daily Voice the car was silver with a black bumper while witnesses managed to get a partial licence plate number, CAA 63.