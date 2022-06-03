A desperate mom is looking for her foster child who left her home about two decades ago. Gadija Booranodien, 72, says the last time she saw Julaiga “Candice” Joemat was when she dropped her baby Nashierah at her Bonteheuwel house.

“The baby was only a few months old and she had a two-year-old child. “She told me that she couldn’t take care of both of them. She promised to come back as soon as she is settled,” says Gadija. “Weeks turned into months and then years and she just never came home.”

HELP: Gadija Booranodien, 72 Gadija says they need Julaiga to come home as Nashiera can’t get her ID. “Nashiera is now married and her first child struggled to be registered for about a year. She is expecting her second child.” Nashierah is also finding it hard to get a job without an ID.

Gadija says: “Her mother left me with her clinic card and we managed to send her to school. “We would like her to come and take her daughter to the Home Affairs department and fix this so Nashierah can look for a job and her child can be registered.” Julaiga was last seen in the Tafelsig area.