The commission sent a list of the claimants to the media, asking them to urgently get in touch with land restitution manager Xolela Batembu, reports the Cape Argus.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights in the Western Cape needs help finding 34 land claimants in order to process their claims.

Others are Andrew James Jansen, Abdullah Joubaar, CTH Flanders, Helen Lenders, Peter C Edmund Loots, Creslyn Logenstein, Stephanus Marias, Johannes C Matthee, Beatrice Msadu, Sivakalai Naidu and Thomas Mbulelo Ngcayisa, as well as Moenieba Sinclair

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Reform spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi said: “If you are one of the people whose name appears above, please contact us. If you know them, tell them we are looking for them.

“They must contact Xolela Batembu on 021 658 6870 or 082 827 6224, or email [email protected]”

The appeal comes as Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told Parliament that although 82 549 land restitution claims lodged by the 1998 deadline had been settled across the country, there were nearly 7 000 outstanding claims that had not been finalised.