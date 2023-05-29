A Delft community worker and scholar transport driver has been found guilty of raping his 15-year-old passenger by the Parow Regional Court. More than three years after his arrest, Amien Fakier is now facing a possible three life terms behind bars for the attack.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, her mother says after two years of trauma the girl, who resorted to self-mutilation, is finally able to heal. : TRAUMATISED: Injuries. The case dates back to February 2020 when Fakier was hired by the teen’s parents to drive her to school. After two days, her mother, 46, noticed the teen was acting strange and insisted on using a public taxi.

She questioned her daughter but the bang child remained quiet. A few days later, her family found her in the bath after she slit her wrists and injected herself with insulin. Her mother said the girl was very traumatised and only told them the truth as discussions about sending her to a psychiatric ward for observation started.

“That is when she said I am not mad, I will tell the truth.” The teen was taken to Delft SAPS, where Fakier volunteered, and unable to speak, she wrote her statement for detectives. She was taken for medical tests where doctors confirmed she had been raped and Fakier was arrested.

The mom said that due to the bungling of dockets, Fakier was later released on a warning and the family were forced to take out an interdict against him. “His children attend the same school as my daughter and I had to protect her,” the mom explained. “She continued to cut herself over the years and was even victim-shamed by his family, who made posts about her on Facebook.

“For the trial, she was supposed to give her testimony in camera but refused. “She went to court in her school uniform, looked him in the face and told him what he had done. She said to him: ‘Here I am. This is what I was wearing.’ “We were very proud of her for standing up. In the judgement; they said while there was no DNA the medical reports proved that she had visible vaginal injuries.”

Fakier was found guilty on three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. HEARTFELT: Massive support for the family. He was taken into custody and will return to court on May 30 for sentencing. The relieved mom said that their family can now start healing.