Hartseer cries filled the air in Hanover Park on Friday as teen Jehaan Petersen was laid to rest after being brutally beaten to death last week. Hundreds of mense gathered at her family home in Downberg Road as they bid farewell to the 17-year-old meisie after DNA tests finally confirmed her identity.

Jehaan was found strangled and her face bashed in with a concrete slab just days after her family reported her missing. OUR CONDOLENCES: Teen Jehaan Petersen, 17, was laid to rest by her family on Friday The teen, who had recently started using tik was allegedly lured by members of the Americans gang and had told her family that one of the men, named ‘Georgie’, had become obsessed with her and that she feared for her life. Days after she was seen with Georgie and his pelle, her body was found in the thick bushes of a veldjie near Crystal High.

Georgie was gevang in Kalksteenfontein and later, two other alleged gangster skelms were handed over to police by the community. Jehaan was laid to rest at Klip Road Cemetery. Aunt Tasneem Losper says detectives visited the family on Saturday and told them that Georgie had not yet appeared in Athlone Court, as he was recovering from his injuries in hospital.