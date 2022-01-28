Shacks erected by a film crew along the coastline at Macassar beach have caused a stir among residents who had mistaken them for illegal structures.

Councillor Peter Helfrich said he received numerous calls from concerned residents who instructed him to take action as soon as possible.

However, upon enquiring with the City, Helfrich said he was informed that the structures were erected by a film crew who are shooting a movie in the area.

“While many residents were aware of the fact that a film shoot was taking place on the beach, some were concerned with the type of structures being erected as it was easy to mistake it for illegal structures.

“I visited the site and reassured them that no illegal structures were being erected. Residents welcomed the film shoot,“ he said.

Resident Nathalie Phillips said when they saw the photos of the structures, they thought they were people illegally invading the land.

South Africa is a mess ! 🤦![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/uISPtzjuH7 — Danilo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@sushifired) January 26, 2022

“I knew about the film shoot that was taking place on Macassar beach. I just did not know what the set would look like. When I saw these photos of these structures, I thought it was people illegally invading land to set up illegal structures. Our councillor reassured us that it was not illegal structures. I am quite happy about yet another film being shot in our town,” said Phillips.

Resident Russell Williams said: “Many residents were worried as they thought it was illegal land occupation taking place, but that matter was quickly laid to rest by our ward councillor.

“Many residents are happy about the film shoot taking place on the beach. There is still some misinformation spreading around in other communities, but residents here seem quite happy.“

The City said the structures were for a film set for a feature movie which would be shot over the next four days.

“The structures will be dismantled and removed upon completion of the shoot,” the City said.

Cape Times