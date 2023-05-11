Times are tough and petrol is expensive, and this may have been what prompted a motorist to get fuel from a garage in Mitchells Plain – and then drive off without paying. A petrol attendant at the BP petrol station at Clocktower in Lentegeur this week posted a picture on the Official Mitchells Plain Group Facebook page of a man who allegedly topped up with R300 in petrol and then spat.

In the picture, the man can be seen standing next to his maroon station wagon, the number plate visible. TARGET: The BP petrol station at Clocktower, Lentegeur. The caption read: “This car drive off with R300 petrol without paying at BP Clocktower.” The pomp jockey then posted another picture with the particulars of the motorist, said to be from Philippi.

When asked where he got the man’s information from, the attendant said “the police”. When the Daily Voice contacted the petrol station, a woman who identified herself as Anathi and the manager, answered. Anathi said no one reported it to her and for this reason she was not aware of a police case being made, or if the alleged thief was caught.

“While this happens often, it is not every day and normally the customers will come back and pay.” TARGET: The BP petrol station at Clocktower, Lentegeur. Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers says he understands why the petrol attendant went the extra mile to catch the alleged petrol dief. “We all know times are tough and people are struggling, but such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

“Most of the time the managers expect the petrol attendant to pay back what was lost, then they end up going home with next to nothing. De Villiers added: “Nowadays, we hear of petrol stations with policies of pay first before being served. “I would also encourage them to stick to such policies.”