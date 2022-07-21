The apple really does not fall far from the tree in the case of kung fu master MJ Li and his teenage son. Muhammad Saifullah Chafeker from Goodwood was born without a left hand but that has not stopped him from achieving his goals.

The 14-year-old is set to represent South Africa at the International Kung Fu Federation World Kung fu Cup taking place in Turkey on 6-8 September. He is following in the footsteps of his famous father, Muhammad Junaid “MJ Li” Chafeker, who is a five-time gold medallist and Legends of Kung Fu world champion. The only thing standing in Saifullah’s way of reaching his goal is kroon.

“It will cost him an estimated R35 000 to cover all the costs involved such as registration and accommodation,” says dad Junaid. “He does have experience at two international tournaments as he accompanied me to Hong Kong where he trained and competed at two International Wushu/Kung Fu Championships in 2018 and 2019 where he won gold. “I do believe that he is ready, he has been training under me for seven years and has been working really hard for this.”

KICK TO SUCCESS: Saifullah eyes top prize. Picture: Supplied The proud father believes that this is a wonderful opportunity for Saifullah to compete against some of the world’s best kung fu athletes from more than 32 countries. Saifullah will be the only South African youth athlete at the Kung Fu Championship and will be competing in three divisions: San da Chinese Kung Fu Kickboxing Full Contact, Weapons Division and Taolu Forms Division. The talented teen says: “I am very nervous and excited but also very happy to represent South Africa at the championships.

“Being differently abled allows me to work hard and to always try and be my best.” Meanwhile, local kung fu fans can look forward to MJ Li’s Cape Town Youth Kung fu Tournament on the 27 August 2022. He has also been busy planning the first ever African Youth Kung fu Tournament in Cape Town at the UCT Sports Centre on 25-26 November.